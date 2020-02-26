We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Levi Watkins Is the Youngest Contestant to Appear on 'The Voice' to Date

The Voice blind auditions have barely begun, but they already gave viewers a lot to think about. 

In the first episode, we watched Chelle, an 18-year-old from Bargersville, IN, rock the stage with a pitch-perfect rendition of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore," before telling the judges about her vast interest in rock collecting. Toneisha Harris, a Season 10 contestant has returned to show all her might, while 14-year-old Levi Watkins revealed just what young people are capable of. 

14-year-old Levi Watkins is one of the firsts to perform at 'The Voice' blind auditions.

The 14-year-old Birmingham-native took to stage with an impassioned take on a timeless pop anthem, "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train. Kicking off with a slow, suspenseful start, the young singer demonstrated an incredible vocal range and an exceptional ability to throw a brilliant performance. Despite his flawless delivery, only Blake Shelton gave him the green light. However, the rest of the judges were just as impressed once they turned around their chairs and saw how young he was. 