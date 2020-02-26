Levi Watkins Is the Youngest Contestant to Appear on 'The Voice' to Date

The Voice blind auditions have barely begun, but they already gave viewers a lot to think about.

In the first episode, we watched Chelle, an 18-year-old from Bargersville, IN, rock the stage with a pitch-perfect rendition of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore," before telling the judges about her vast interest in rock collecting. Toneisha Harris, a Season 10 contestant has returned to show all her might, while 14-year-old Levi Watkins revealed just what young people are capable of.