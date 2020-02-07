Eric Graise Is the Voice of Reason as Logan Calloway on Netflix's 'Locke & Key'

Those who enjoy being on the edge of their seats for long stretches of time and who are fans of the likes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , Riverdale , and The Haunting of Hill House will want to tune into Netflix's latest take on a horror series: Locke & Key .

The show centers around the three kids and matriarch of the Locke Family, who move into their father's childhood home following his mysterious death.

The family soon learns that there are keyholes littered throughout the house, and unlocking them will uncover clues about his suspicious death.