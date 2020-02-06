We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Connor Jessup is Tyler Locke in Netflix’s New Horror Series ‘Locke & Key’

Netflix’s Locke & Key is set to premiere this month and if you are brave enough to watch it, you’ll definitely notice Connor Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke. 

Connor has already been acting for nearly 15 years — here’s a closer look at the 25-year-old Canadian actor.

Connor Jessup got his start in show business at the age of 11.

He played a variety of roles as a child, including a role in the stage adaptation of The Full Monty. He also had a lead role in a children’s television series called The Saddle Club (he refers to that role as his “first real acting job.” In 2011, he was cast as a main character of the TNT sci-fi series Falling Skies. You may also recognize him from the feature film Closet Monster, or as Taylor Blaine from American Crime.