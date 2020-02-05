Netflix’s ‘The Pharmacist’ Is the True Story of the Man Who Exposed the Opioid Crisis

In Episode 3, “Dope Dealers with White Lab Coats,” the pharmacist focuses his new investigation on the doctor who has been giving teens prescriptions for opioids. As he continues to dig deeper into the scandal, opioid overdoses in his town continue to rise.

The final episode is called “Tunnel of Hope.” It features Schneider revealing a “smoking gun” to the DEA, which leads to additional problems. It also delves into the Schneider family’s attempts to move on from their tragic loss.

The Pharmacist is a 4-episode limited series. It is available to stream on Netflix now.