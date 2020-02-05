We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
the-pharmacist-netflix-true-story-1580935046753.jpg
Source: Netflix

Netflix’s ‘The Pharmacist’ Is the True Story of the Man Who Exposed the Opioid Crisis

By

By this point, most people are familiar with the fact that there’s currently an opioid crisis in America. Millions have already been directly affected by it. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 130 people die every single day from opioid-related drug overdoses.

There’s one man who has a particularly interesting perspective on the opioid crisis. His name is Dan Schneider (and no, he’s not the Nickelodeon producer of the same name). The Pharmacist on Netflix is the true story of how Schneider exposed the opioid crisis— here’s what you need to know.