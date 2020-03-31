Everything You Need to Know About Toneisha Harris From 'The Voice'

Toneisha's performance turned all four chairs (she sang Foreigner's iconic hit "I Want to Know What Love Is"). All the judges were clearly blown away. Nick stated, "That was one of the most powerful vocals I've ever heard, not just in this competition, but that I've ever heard...I would be honored to get to work with you. Kelly added, "Your voice is a total blessing. You are the reason that this show exists." John told her, "You're already amazing, you already deserve to be in the finale. The only thing we're asking for is the opportunity to work with you."