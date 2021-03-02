Is Blake Shelton Leaving or Returning to the Judges' Panel on 'The Voice'?By Toni Sutton
Mar. 1 2021, Published 8:08 p.m. ET
Since Season 19 of The Voice ended last year, we’ve been counting down the days until the Season 20 premiere and the return of the rotating red chairs. Last season Gwen Stefani got engaged to her costar Blake Shelton, and got her first win after being a judge for five seasons on The Voice. 15-year-old Carter Rubin was crowned the Season 19 winner, making him the youngest man to win the singing competition in addition to being the second-youngest winner of all time.
Fans of the show are more excited than ever to see which singers will make it to the top. This season on The Voice, to keep things fresh, viewers will notice a few things have changed, including the roster of battle advisors and even one coach. Curious? Keep reading to see which famous judge will not appear and all the details we have about Season 20.
Will Blake Shelton be a judge on Season 20 of 'The Voice'?
Fans have speculated that maybe Blake was not coming back to The Voice. Blake and Gwen usually spend most of their time together in Los Angeles, but for the last several months during COVID-19, the couple have been at his rustic ranch in Oklahoma, along with Gwen’s three sons — Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma. Every few years, rumors seem to circulate that the country singer won’t be a judge on the upcoming season. However, fans can rejoice because Blake is not leaving The Voice — for now, at least.
In 2016 there were rumors that Blake was leaving The Voice because he got fired, and he immediately set the record straight. He did say in an interview with radio station WKRO 93.1 FM that he wasn’t going away anytime soon and admitted that he might not be a judge for more than a few seasons. He shared, "I think at least a year," and added, “Anything can change.” Well, that was three seasons ago, so who knows when Blake will actually leave The Voice?
Who will be joining Blake Shelton as judges on Season 20 of 'The Voice'?
Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will be staying put, and The Voice will be welcoming back Nick Jonas as the fourth coach. Season 20 will mark Nick’s second year coaching on the show. In the meantime, his predecessor, Gwen, will not be joining the judges' panel (sorry, No Doubt fans!) this season. Interestingly enough Gwen has never been a judge two years in a row. Gwen was the judge on Season 17 of The Voice before letting Nick take her spot in Season 18. Right on cue, she was back for Season 19.
So, there’s a good chance Gwen will return in the future and go head to head again against her fiancé, Blake. Fans may be wondering why Gwen decided to leave The Voice, but at this time she has not given a reason for her departure.
Team Legend will welcome R&B artist Brandy as his battle advisor for Season 20 of The Voice, while Team Blake will have help from country duo Dan + Shay. Luis Fonsi will be the battle advisor for Team Kelly, and Darren Criss will join Team Nick.
Like in previous seasons, the battle advisors will offer up their expertise and work with The Voice contestants when they reach the contest's battle round stage. This season is the 10th anniversary of The Voice, so fans should expect to see a tribute to the show's past coaches and winners throughout the season. Maybe Adam Levine will make a surprise appearance to bicker with Blake like old times. Only time will tell, but we totally hope so!
Season 20 of The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC starting on March 1.