Is Blake Shelton Leaving or Returning to the Judges' Panel on 'The Voice'?

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will be staying put, and The Voice will be welcoming back Nick Jonas as the fourth coach. Season 20 will mark Nick’s second year coaching on the show. In the meantime, his predecessor, Gwen, will not be joining the judges' panel (sorry, No Doubt fans!) this season. Interestingly enough Gwen has never been a judge two years in a row. Gwen was the judge on Season 17 of The Voice before letting Nick take her spot in Season 18. Right on cue, she was back for Season 19.

So, there’s a good chance Gwen will return in the future and go head to head again against her fiancé, Blake. Fans may be wondering why Gwen decided to leave The Voice, but at this time she has not given a reason for her departure.

Team Legend will welcome R&B artist Brandy as his battle advisor for Season 20 of The Voice, while Team Blake will have help from country duo Dan + Shay. Luis Fonsi will be the battle advisor for Team Kelly, and Darren Criss will join Team Nick.