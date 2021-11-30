These Are the Artists Who Made It to the Top 10 on Season 21 of 'The Voice'By Leila Kozma
Nov. 30 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Season 21 of The Voice introduced viewers to mightily talented singers like Aaron Hines, Gymani, and Ryleigh Plank.
Over the past few weeks, 48 contestants got the chance to demonstrate their skills, impressing the judges with well-calibrated performances showcasing their personal taste and vocal range. So, who made it to the Lives? Which singers are ready to battle it out in the Top 10? Read on to find out.
Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia are just some of the contestants who made it to the Top 10 on Season 21 of 'The Voice.'
Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, the coaches with the most experience, picked some of the most incredible performers partaking in the competition.
Carolina Alonso and Wyatt Michael were just some of the contestants to partake on the show under the flag of Team Kelly before getting eliminated in the Battles. But Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado, and Hailey Mia stayed.
Meanwhile, Team Blake now features Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Lana Scott. So, who else is currently on the show? Which stars are competing as part of Team Ariana Grande and Team John Legend?
Jershika Maple makes up one half of Team John Legend.
A proud member of Team John Legend, Jershika Maple has proven time and time again that she can easily perform even the most complicated songs.
The 25-year-old Shreveport native moved around a lot with her family while growing up. Amidst the fast-paced changes, music remained a staple in her life. For a while, Jershika worked as a security guard. She is now ready to spread her wings and pursue her dreams full-time.
Her impassioned takes on soul classics like Natalie Cole's "Inseparable" and New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain" garnered her many fans.
Joshua Vacanti is also competing as part of Team John Legend on 'The Voice.'
A 28-year-old Lockport, N.Y. native, Joshua Vacanti has already impressed viewers with brilliant takes on Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You" and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's "Into the Unknown."
Jim and Sasha Allen make up one half of Team Ariana Grande on 'The Voice.'
The first trans artist to make it to the Top 10 on The Voice, Sasha would have written history with his talents alone. As one half of the pop formation Jim and Sasha Allen, he garnered tons of fans with excellent takes on Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up." His dad, Jim, isn't bad either.
Holly Forbes is also competing under Team Ariana Grande.
The 31-year-old mom of two delighted fans with unforgettable takes on Donna Summer's "Last Dance," Heart's "Alone," and others.
She has been open about her experiences with going bald at a young age. Per Distractify, music has been her source of solace since she started losing her hair because of a new medication she started taking aged 11.
Girl Named Tom have already enamoured the loyal viewers of 'The Voice.'
Joshua, Caleb, and Bekah Liechty, the sibling trio performing as Girl Named Tom on Kelly's team, have every chance of making it to the finale.
Jeremy Rosado might be Team Kelly Clarkson's secret weapon.
Jeremy Rosado has proven time and time again that he is ready to carve himself a new niche in showbiz with unique takes on songs like Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley's "Freedom Was a Highway."
Hailey Mia is the youngest contestant to appear on Season 21 of 'The Voice.'
One of the youngest contestants to ever appear on The Voice, 13-year-old Hailey Mia is bound to achieve incredible things on the show and far beyond.
Paris Winningham competes as part of Team Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'
A 32-year-old U.S. Navy vet, Paris started playing the drums at age 7, and he hasn't slowed down ever since.
Lana Scott makes up one-third of Team Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'
A 28-year-old Chesapeake native, Lana Scott applied to Season 21 of The Voice to honor her grandmother's memory.
Wendy Moten recently took a horrific fall, but she is not one to let an injury get in her way of winning 'The Voice.'
An R&B legend, Wendy collaborated with iconic musicians like Michael Bolton and Tim McGraw over the course of her decades-long career.
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.