Who Got This Week's Instant Save on 'The Voice'? Here's Who You'll See Next Week and Who You Won't (SPOILERS)By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Nov. 23 2021, Published 9:12 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 23, 2021, episode of The Voice.
It seemed like the Battle and Knockout Rounds of The Voice would never end, but we're finally back to the live shows. That means that the audience is in control again at last. But whereas some reality competition shows only have the audience get involved when it's time to eliminate a contestant, The Voice also has fans vote to decide who they want to save.
The return of the live shows also brings us the Instant Save. During Tuesdays' episodes, the performers who receive the lowest number of votes get the opportunity to redeem themselves and sing a new song. Then, viewers have just five minutes to vote for their favorites. So, how do you vote for the Instant Save? And who was this week's winner of the Instant Save?
How do you vote for the Instant Save?
If you're on Eastern or Central Time, your job is pretty easy. All you have to do is watch the show and wait for Carson Daly to tell you it's time to vote. After that, you can vote on The Voice's website or through the official app. If you're on the West Coast or any other time zone, unfortunately, you have a bit more work. You're going to need to follow along with the show on Twitter to know when those crucial five minutes start.
If you're a longtime fan, you may be saying, "Wait, I used to vote by tweeting #VoiceSave." You would be correct — that was the way in which Instant Save used to work. But not anymore. Today, if you're trying to get your fave saved by tweeting, your vote isn't being counted. So, who was saved this week?
Who was the Instant Save this week?
In the end, it came down to Team Kelly's Gymani and Team Ariana's Jim and Sasha Allen. Gymani performed Rufus and Chaka Khan's classic "Tell Me Something Good," while Jim and Sasha sang Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up." Though both gave performances that really showcased their ranges, the Instant Save went to Jim and Sasha Allen.
Who went home on 'The Voice'?
Unfortunately for fans of Gymani, Jim and Sasha Allen winning the Instant Save meant that Gymani went home. Our Top 10 will consist of Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Holly Forbes, Jershika Maple, Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jeremy Rosado, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Jim and Sasha Allen.