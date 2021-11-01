Is There a Reason Why Ariana Grande Has Been Sporting a Different Look on 'The Voice'?

Why does global pop star Ariana Grande look different on The Voice ? Ariana, who has been a coach on Season 21 of the hit reality singing competition, is an undisputed singing sensation; the Grammy-winning artist was even named Spotify's most streamed female artist of the past decade.

Ironically, Ariana's most recent toned-down look has generated the most buzz. Was there a reason why Ariana changed her signature showy style to a more natural look for her stint on The Voice Season 21? Let's investigate.

Why does Ariana look different on ‘The Voice?’

One thing that surprised fans of the singer was that her signature ponytail was missing on one episode of The Voice. Ariana also went back to her roots, quite literally, by returning to her natural brown hair color. Ariana's signature pony wasn't gone for too long on The Voice though. However, rather than her signature high ponytail with all of her hair pulled back, the singer now seems to be favoring a lower pony, sometimes with two strands of hair framing her face.

Ariana herself hasn’t given a specific reason as to why she’s favoring a more natural look on The Voice. However, Ariana has also been promoting the release of her highly anticipated makeup line, R.E.M Beauty. In an interview with Allure, Ariana had this to say about venturing into the world of makeup.

"I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that ... I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music,” she told the mag.

In all actuality, Ariana has been playing around with a more natural look since 2020. Ariana was a brunette in her cute wedding photos with her husband Dalton Gomez. She kept her signature ponytail for her wedding but her style seemed to be veering more toward the elegant glam look she's been favoring as a coach on The Voice.

What's great about the singer is that she's not afraid to play around with different singing styles, fashion styles, and hair and makeup looks. It's safe to say that her recent toned-down style is just a visible sign of the new, more mature Ariana era. The singer's looks are just as versatile as her vocal cords. We can't wait to see more of what the new Ariana Grande era will bring. Looks aside, will Ariana be the victorious coach on The Voice? We'll just have to wait and see.