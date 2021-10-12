"Thank U, Next" Singer Ariana Grande's Net Worth Is as High as Her Ponytail

Since her red-haired days on the set of Victorious, Ariana Grande has impressed the world with her soft voice, Soprano tone, and incredible range. It was her 2013 hit single "The Way," which featured the late rapper Mac Miller — who she famously dated from 2016 to 2018 — that really skyrocketed her singing career, further promoting her first album, Yours Truly. With whistle notes that battle the likes of Mariah Carey's, the two-time Grammy winner has solidified herself as a music legend.

But besides her contributions to pop music, Ariana is very much an advocate and activist for mental health. Ariana put her money to good use for World Mental Health Day, to help people access mental health resources. So, what is Ariana's glowing net worth? Considering her receipts be lookin' like phone numbers, we'd say it's impressive. Can we get a "yuh"?

Ariana Grande's current net worth is estimated to be $180 million, but considering the "positions" singer recently booked a gig as a judge on NBC's The Voice , she's likely raking in more dough as we speak. In fact, according to Rob Shuter , host of the iHeartRadio podcast Naughty But Nice, she's the highest-paid judge the singing competition show ever hired. "Sources say Ariana is getting a whopping $20 to $25 million dollars for the show, putting her in the same category as Katy Perry on American Idol," he said.

Ariana Grande has vowed to give away $5 million in free therapy.

This past June, Ariana teamed up with Better Help, "the largest online therapy platform worldwide," to donate $1 million in free therapy. This time, in collaboration with Better Help, the singer donated $5 million worth of free therapy in celebration of World Mental Health day, which took place on Oct. 10, 2021. She announced the charitable partnership, which is partially intended to simply spread awareness, on Instagram.

"I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing," Ariana wrote.

Mental health is deeply important to Ariana, who has opened up about her own struggles, including her experience with PTSD after the 2017 Manchester bombing that tragically took place at her concert. In 2018, Ariana tweeted "In all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I've got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible."