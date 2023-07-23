Home > Entertainment Ariana Grande Has Been Accused of Cheating Multiple Times Before Ethan Slater Drama Does Ariana Grande have a history of cheating? Here is a look into her past dating life and all of the cheating accusations that came with it. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jul. 23 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

After it was reported that Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have separated from their significant others and are in a relationship together, all eyes are on their relationship history.

Has Ariana ever been accused of cheating/taking someone else's partner in the past? Here is a look into her dating life and all of the accusations of infidelity.

Does Ariana Grande have a history of cheating? The allegations started all the way back in 2013.

One of Ariana's first public relationships was with Jai Brooks from The Janoskians. After less than a year together, Ariana started dating singer Nathan Sykes, with whom she released the single "Almost Is Never Enough."

After she moved on with Nathan, Jai accused her of cheating on him. He wrote a very lengthy message on a website called TwitLonger in October of 2013.

"Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck. Yes I was left for another man. And this happens everyday to so many people of every age, gender, race," he wrote. "I happen to be one of those people and I'm in a situation where I am constantly reminded of it every day."

Her relationship with Big Sean in 2014 was also surrounded by cheating claims.

In 2014, Ariana began a relationship with popular rapper Big Sean. The two got close quickly, but ultimately broke things off a few months later. Weeks before he and Ariana started dating, he was engaged to someone else.

Big Sean was engaged to the late actress Naya Rivera. After he moved on with Ariana a few weeks after their engagement broke off, Naya revealed her own perspective in her book Sorry Not Sorry.

Refinery 29 shared a page in her book that said, "I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande. I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”

A similar instance allegedly happened during her relationship with Pete Davidson in 2018.

Before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged in 2018, he was in a long-term relationship with actress Cazzie David — up until just days before he and Ariana got together.

While she does admit that she did want to break up with the SNL star around the same time, Cazzie later revealed that Pete not only dumped her in a heartbreaking way but moved on with Ariana in a matter of hours.

"David did eventually build up the courage to initiate a break, only to call him back days later and say she’d made a mistake. But Davidson said he was “the happiest he had ever been,” and definitively dumped her two days later in a text message. The following day, she learned that he was with Grande," shared the Los Angeles Times.