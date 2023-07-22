Home > Entertainment Is Ethan Slater Married? A Look Into Ariana Grande's Supposed New Boyfriend Is Ethan Slater from 'Wicked' married? Does he have kids? Here is what we know about his personal life and who he is rumored to be with now. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jul. 22 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor and performer Ethan Slater rose to fame after being selected to play the titular role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Now, he is set to star as Boq in the live-action Wicked film.

Because of relationship rumors that have surfaced, fans want to get more of an understanding of his romantic life. Is he married? Is he seeing someone new? Here are all of the details of his personal life.

Is Ethan Slater from 'Wicked' married?

Ethan got married to Lilly Jay back in 2018. According to Page Six, the two were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 10-year relationship anniversary in 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Ezra, in August of 2022. There aren't any public photos of him. Lilly does not seem to be in the entertainment industry and does not seem to have any public social media accounts.

Ethan is rumored to now be dating Ariana Grande.

It was reported on July 20, 2023 by several outlets that Ethan is now dating his Wicked co-star and popular music artist Ariana Grande and has been for several months.

The two have not publicly confirmed nor denied the rumor. Yet, Ethan switched his public Instagram profile to private after their rumored relationship was exposed.

Ariana Grande just separated from her husband.

After getting engaged in 2020, Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021. Dalton is also not in the entertainment industry (he's a realtor), but Ariana frequently shared photos of them together on social media.

A few days before it was reported that Ariana was seeing Ethan, it was revealed that she and Dalton have separated after two years of marriage. No official divorce papers have been signed by either of them as of yet.

Dalton reportedly wants to save his marriage with Ariana.

Before the news broke about Ariana seeing someone else, the couple seemed to be inseparable. They even appeared in the music video "Stuck With U" together that she released with Justin Bieber.

A representative for Dalton spoke with Elle about how he reacted to her new relationship with Ethan. And apparently, he does not want to give up on their marriage.

The rep said, “Dalton has been devastated by it. A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairytale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

Another source chimed in and said, "Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana. Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”