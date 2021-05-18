Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande Are Married! Here's Everything We Know About Him

Since Ariana and Dalton have opted to keep their relationship low-key, not many details are out there about who he is. Coupled with the fact that he isn't a megastar like she is, information on his personal life outside of being married to the pop star remains sparse. With regard to his ethnicity, there hasn't been any confirmation.

However, given his last name (Gomez), it's fair to assume that Dalton could very well have some Spanish heritage. According to Ancestry, the last name is "Spanish (Gómez): from a medieval personal name, probably of Visigothic origin, from Guma 'man.'"

As for known details about Dalton's early life, it has been confirmed that he was born and raised in Southern California. He lived with his family in the San Bernardino area before relocating to Los Angeles in adulthood.