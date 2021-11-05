The 'Wicked' Film Has Casts Its Stars, but Does It Have a Release Date?

Though talks for a film adaptation began as early as 2004 (following its success on Broadway), there were no official plans for quite some time. It wasn't until 2012 that Universal Studios was confirmed to be working on a film adaptation. But even then, production was pre-empted for the studio's ill-fated adaptation of Cats .

From there, the film was given an initial release date of Dec. 22, 2021, but the COVID-19 quarantine delayed the film's production by several months. Stephen Daldry, director of The Crown , was initially signed up to direct but left the production in Oct. 2020. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu stepped in to replace him, according to Deadline .

As of now, the Wicked film has not been slated for another release date. And from the looks of it, we won't have one any time soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is looking to start production in June of 2022. If anything, we probably won't see any news on a release until 2023 at the latest.

But there is good news for anyone "mourning the Wicked." The film has cast its two boss-ass witches!