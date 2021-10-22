Here's the Truth About Big Sean's Complicated Dating Life

One of the most notable relationships in Big Sean‘s history was his romance with Ariana Grande . They were platonic friends for nearly two years before becoming romantically involved. They collaborated on music together in 2012 and totally hit it off. They're still on friendly terms even though their relationship is over. Who could forget Ariana writing to Big Sean that he can “still get it" in her “Thank U Next" music video?

Another famous relationship of Big Sean's was with the late Naya Rivera, to whom he was engaged. She tragically passed away in 2020 because of a drowning incident, but way before that, Naya dated Big Sean for about a year. They ended things officially in 2014.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Sean has a net worth of $26 million. His income says a lot about him, his talent, and who he is as a person. It’s no surprise at all he’s dated such beautiful women in his lifetime.