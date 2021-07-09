Post Malone's New Song "Motley Crew" Is a Bit of a Departure From His Past Music

Fans of Post Malone who have been eagerly waiting the release of some new music are in luck, as the "Congratulations" singer decided to bless listeners with a new single on July 9, 2021. Titled "Motley Crew," the song is an homage to the Los Angeles-based '80s rock band Mötley Crüe. It is an exhilarating, bass-driven track cosigned by the visionaries at Lyrical Lemonade that promises to be a bit of a switch-up from Post's regular sound.

So, what is the meaning of "Motley Crew" (if it has one), and how does its fast-paced music video tie into the track as a whole? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding Post's latest surefire hit.

What's the meaning behind "Motley Crew"? Let's break it down.

Announced virtually out of nowhere and delivered only a few days later, "Motley Crew" was certainly a surprise addition to Post's discography and in the best way possible. The artist, who has become largely known for his infectious pop melodies, soothing guitar riffs, and a confluence of inspirations, came totally out of left field sonically with "Motley Crew," which sounds more akin to Playboi Carti than anything Austin Post.

The video, which came courtesy of Cole Bennett for Lyrical Lemonade, shows Post on what appears to be a NASCAR track driving a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV completely wrapped to look like a racecar, likely nodding to racer Kyle Busch's iconic black and yellow livery. The artist is joined by a variety of fellow stars such as Big Sean, Tyga, and French Montana, who stand in almost pit crew formation behind him on the track as he raps about cash, girls, and a life of excess.

"Motley Crew" is different from Post's past work, but not lyrically. Instead, the vocals on this track seem to be pitched much higher than any of his previous works. This type of style has become more prominent over the course of 2021, stemming largely from the Christmas Day 2020 release of "Whole Lotta Red" by fellow rapper Playboi Carti. The album noticeably features a lot of higher-pitched vocals, something that clearly influenced Post.

It seems the central focus of the song is simply for Post to flex his wealth. Understandably so, as he is worth around $30 million, per Wealthy Gorilla. Post has had a penchant for outlandish cars throughout his time in the spotlight, and in-song references to the Fast & Furious film franchise and jokes about cheaper cars align with that notion.