Post Malone Opens Up About Seeking Help for Mental Health: "It's Difficult"

Post Malone has fans worried after the rapper's performance in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, March 4. The artist was singing "I Fall Apart," when he fell over and seemingly struggled to get back up. While some noted that Post likes to get low during the track and may have just stumbled, others expressed their concern.

"Yo, protect Post Malone man.. I’ve been seeing these videos of him performing where he’s not looking too good. Bro looks like he’s crying out for help on stage.. All I’m saying is I hope he gets the help he needs if he’s hurting. I’d hate to see anything happen to him," tweeted one fan.

This fan wrote: "I’m genuinely concerned for Post Malone and his well-being right now."