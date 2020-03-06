We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Post Malone Opens Up About Seeking Help for Mental Health: "It's Difficult"

Is everything okay ...?

Post Malone has fans worried after the rapper's performance in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, March 4. The artist was singing  "I Fall Apart," when he fell over and seemingly struggled to get back up. While some noted that Post likes to get low during the track and may have just stumbled, others expressed their concern.

"Yo, protect Post Malone man.. I’ve been seeing these videos of him performing where he’s not looking too good. Bro looks like he’s crying out for help on stage.. All I’m saying is I hope he gets the help he needs if he’s hurting. I’d hate to see anything happen to him," tweeted one fan. 

This fan wrote: "I’m genuinely concerned for Post Malone and his well-being right now."