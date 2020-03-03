We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Crocs / Peeps Collaboration Is Just What You Need for Your Easter Outfit

If you’re already stressing about putting together the perfect outfit for your Easter brunch with the family, well worry no more because we found the shoe that will make the rest of your ensemble not even matter. Did we also mention that you’ll be able to walk for miles because these are pretty much the most comfortable shoes on the planet? We’re talking about everyone (and Post Malone’s) favorite shoe: the Croc.

Just in time for Easter, Crocs teamed up with everyone’s favorite marshmallow fluff candy, Peeps to bring you the specialty Croc of your dreams. Crocs have done some pretty out-of-the-box collaborations in their time, but this one may take the cake. What they have dreamed up with Peeps is definitely eye-catching and bold, but honestly, they’re adorable and we’re here for them. Peep (pun intended!) these new shoes that will be available very soon! 