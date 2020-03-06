We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-844660176-1583463991088.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Was the Late Emo Rapper Lil Peep Actually Murdered?

By

Gustav Åhr was an emo rapper who the world knew better as Lil Peep. He was on the cusp of greatness when he passed away unexpectedly in 2017. He was just 21 years old when he died, and he was headed out on tour to perform songs from his album "Come Over When You're Sober (Part One)." While an investigation into his passing did indicate he had succumbed to a fatal drug overdose of prescription drugs fentanyl and Xanax, there are still those who question whether or not he was actually murdered.

With the debut of the documentary Everybody's Everything just hitting Netflix, this is a topic fans are no about keen to revisit. Was Lil Peep intent on leaving this world and struggling to defeat his inner demons or was this tragedy accidental? Or was there something darker behind it? If you're finding yourself wondering what exactly happened with Lil Peep and need a quick rundown, we've got your back. Here's everything we know so far. 