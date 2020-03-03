We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Who Did Lil Peep Date Before His Sudden Overdose? Here Are the Details

By

Emerging young rapper Lil Peep (Gustav Ahr) took the music scene by storm before an accidental overdose took his life in the back of a tour bus in November 2017. 

Two years later, a documentary on the 21-year-old musician's life was released. And now, the acclaimed Everybody's Everything is officially making its way to Netflix.

The documentary title is also the name of his full-length posthumous album.

Naturally, people are curious — not only about the artist's musical career and series of struggles, but his softer side and love life. So who were his leading ladies, and what do we know about the women who captured his heart?  