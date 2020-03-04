Lil Peep's Mom Is Suing His Former Managers for Wrongful Death

Nearly three years after emo rapper Gustav Ahr aka Lil Peep passed away from an overdose at the age of 21, his life, career, and legacy are being featured in the Netflix documentary Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything . From his Long Island childhood to the way his parents' divorce affected him, to the unbreakable bonds he had with both his mother and grandfather, Lil Peep is finally being honored for what he did during his life instead of harping on how he died.

Many of those who were closest to the rapper at the time of his death are speaking out at length for the first time in the documentary. His mother, Liza Womack, is a big force in the documentary, and she offers emotional words about who her son was.

Who is Lil Peep's mom Liza Womack? She's been the one preserving his legacy by releasing his unfinished music, and she helped put the documentary together. Read on to find out about Lil Peep's relationship with her, and why she's suing his managers.