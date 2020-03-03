WWE's Randy Orton Physically Attacked Beth Phoenix and Questioned Her Mothering

WrestleMania 36 is quickly approaching, and the WWE stars are starting to feel the pressures of competition. On March 2, WWE Raw was in Brooklyn, and with only one week until the Elimination Chamber, the intensity among the wrestlers was at an all time high.

Beth Phoenix (real name Elizabeth Copeland) attended the Brooklyn event to give an update on her husband's health. The WWE Hall of Famer is married to Edge aka Adam Copeland.