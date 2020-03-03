We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bethphoenix-1583269721393.jpg
Source: Getty

WWE's Randy Orton Physically Attacked Beth Phoenix and Questioned Her Mothering

By

WrestleMania 36 is quickly approaching, and the WWE stars are starting to feel the pressures of competition. On March 2, WWE Raw was in Brooklyn, and with only one week until the Elimination Chamber, the intensity among the wrestlers was at an all time high.

Beth Phoenix (real name Elizabeth Copeland) attended the Brooklyn event to give an update on her husband's health. The WWE Hall of Famer is married to Edge aka Adam Copeland.

As fans know, Edge announced that he would be returning to wrestling after a gruesome neck injury threatened his retirement. 

Though Beth was there to show support for her husband, fellow competitor Randy Orton wasn't having it. At all.  