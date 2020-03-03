'All the Bright Places' Is so Dark That It Received a TV-MA Rating From Netflix

By now, you've likely heard of (and possibly had your heart ripped out by) All the Bright Places on Netflix . The original movie is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Niven, and it chronicles teenagers Theodore Finch ( Justice Smith ) and Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) as they fall in love, and deal with their own respective struggles with mental illness and trauma.

If you thought that All the Bright Places was a coming-of-age romance with a traditionally happy ending, then you'd be very, very wrong.

Many who didn't read the book version were warned as to how dark the plot would get when they noticed that the film had a TV-MA (mature) rating.

Why is All the Bright Places rated TV-MA? Read on to find out what happens in the movie to warrant such a strong rating. Spoilers ahead and trigger warning.