'All the Bright Places' Has a Pretty Devastating Ending (SPOILERS)

Those who read All The Bright Places know that Finch's downward spiral is somewhat gradual — at the beginning, Finch and Violet talk each other off the ledge of a local bell tower, as they were both dealing with issues in their personal lives. But after they get to know each other and eventually become an "item," things start to look up for Finch, despite the fact that he is still dealing with bipolar disorder, according to Shmoop.