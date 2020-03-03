We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > 90 Day Fiancé
geoffrey-90-day-1-1583254098875.jpg
Source: Instagram

Geoffrey From '90 Day Fiance' Lost His Son and It's a Huge Part of His Story

By

Everyone on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has a backstory that explains who they are and what led them to meeting someone from across the world to potentially marry. Aside from the wise friends and families of the cast each season, the backstories are what make the show what it is. And, of course, the awkward first meetings in crowded airports. But Geoffrey Paschel’s backstory on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 is a little more heartbreaking and heavy than is typical.

He has two older sons and a younger one from a separate marriage, but with that same marriage, he had another son, Kazhem. When he was just 13 months old, however, Kazhem died, and because the tragedy took place the year before Geoffrey went on 90 Day Fiancé, it is still a fresh loss for him that he is still working through.