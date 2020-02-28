'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Seemingly Responds to Body Shamers

The Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days brought a whole new cast of characters to the TLC franchise, including Ed Brown, who goes by "Big Ed" on the popular spin-off.

Plenty of fans are talking about the 54-year-old’s relationship with his 23-year-old Filipino girlfriend Rosemarie, but they’re also commenting on Ed’s unique medical condition, which affects the appearance of his neck.