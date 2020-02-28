We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
big-ed-neck-90-day-fiance-1582930708482.jpg
Source: TLC

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Seemingly Responds to Body Shamers

By

The Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days brought a whole new cast of characters to the TLC franchise, including Ed Brown, who goes by "Big Ed" on the popular spin-off. 

Plenty of fans are talking about the 54-year-old’s relationship with his 23-year-old Filipino girlfriend Rosemarie, but they’re also commenting on Ed’s unique medical condition, which affects the appearance of his neck.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed addresses neck issues after nasty remarks.

According to Soap Dirt, Ed revealed he has Klippel Feil syndrome (KFS) after a male fan with the same condition contacted him about the relentless teasing he’s endured because of it. The photographer’s advice: "Be yourself and accept you for who you are. People are going to think what they’re going to think."