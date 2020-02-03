We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Instagram Photo Seemingly Suggests That '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Tania and Syngin Are Still a Couple

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé wraps up, fans are excited by the prospect of never having to see Tania Maduro again. The 29-year-old is arguably one of the TLC series’ least-liked cast members in recent memory given her treatment of fiancé Syngin Colchester.

With the "Tell All" coming up, many viewers are curious to see if Tania and Syngin will announce a breakup on the reunion special. Here’s what we know about the couple’s current relationship status.

Are Tania and Syngin still together on '90 Day Fiancé'?

All signs pointed to no until a Feb. 1 Instagram post. The young son of Michael Jessen, the duo’s TLC co-star, shared a photo of his dad and stepmom, Juliana, hanging out with Tania and Syngin over Super Bowl weekend. 