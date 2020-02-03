Instagram Photo Seemingly Suggests That '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Tania and Syngin Are Still a Couple

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé wraps up, fans are excited by the prospect of never having to see Tania Maduro again. The 29-year-old is arguably one of the TLC series’ least-liked cast members in recent memory given her treatment of fiancé Syngin Colchester.

With the "Tell All" coming up, many viewers are curious to see if Tania and Syngin will announce a breakup on the reunion special. Here’s what we know about the couple’s current relationship status.