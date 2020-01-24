When Darcey from '90 Day Fiancé' Isn't Finding Love Overseas, She's a Mom of Two Teenagers

While the cast of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days rotates every season to feature new people who want to marry their overseas loves, Darcey Silva has been on a whopping three seasons of the show — with two separate lovers. Viewers first met the Connecticut native, who lives with her identical twin sister, Stacey , on Season 1. She was engaged to Dutchman Jesse Meester , and the two fought incessantly over Darcey's aggression, Jesse's controlling nature, and their core values.

Not-so-surprisingly, Darcey broke up with her much younger beau after the second season, and the two have since gone on to bash each other at every turn.

Because nobody can keep Darcey down, she returned to the hit series the next season with new boyfriend Tom Brooks. But, like her relationship with Jesse, Darcey didn't get along much with her British boyfriend. The two were completely done with their relationship by Season 3's end.