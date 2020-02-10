We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Which '90 Day Fiancé' Contestants Are Still Together, and Who Called It Quits?

By

90 Day Fiancé chronicles the love story of eight couples, each of whom has to navigate their way around disapproving relatives while also managing their own insecurities.

In Season 7, we watched Anna persuade her skeptical sons that fellow beekeeping-fiend Mursel is her actual soul mate, while Mike struggled to keep the flame alive in his relationship with Natalie. Which couples will stick it out, and who are destined to split? Here are some much-needed 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" spoilers

'90 Day Fiancé' spoiler time! What went down between Mike and Natalie? Who cheated on whom?

"Do you love me, or what?" Mike is captured saying in a recent 90 Day Fiancé promotional video. Despite its short length — it's a mere 3 minutes and 3 seconds long — the clip left most viewers completely torn. 

The Washington-native met the Ukrainian beauty through mutual friends, and it was love at first sight. However, the relationship took a deep dip when Mike visited her in her home country. As tensions reached fever pitch, Natalie threw her engagement ring at her goo-goo-eyed lover. 