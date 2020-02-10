Which '90 Day Fiancé' Contestants Are Still Together, and Who Called It Quits?

90 Day Fiancé chronicles the love story of eight couples, each of whom has to navigate their way around disapproving relatives while also managing their own insecurities.

In Season 7, we watched Anna persuade her skeptical sons that fellow beekeeping-fiend Mursel is her actual soul mate, while Mike struggled to keep the flame alive in his relationship with Natalie. Which couples will stick it out, and who are destined to split? Here are some much-needed 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" spoilers.