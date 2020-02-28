We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'90 Day Fiancé's Yolanda Is a Widow — Who Was Her Late Husband?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is about to premiere on TLC, and there's a new cast of people looking for international love.

One of the cast members this season, Yolanda, is hoping to get married again to her new love, Williams, who she met through Instagram. She's previously been married, though her late husband passed away, leading her to make many changes in her life.

Yolanda's husband passed away, making her a widow.

Before her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Yolanda was married to the father of her six children. Unfortunately, Dwayne was sent to prison for unknown reasons, where he later passed away from kidney disease.

"Dwayne was the love of my life, but he had issues with the law," Yolanda admitted in a clip premiered exclusively on E! News. "About six years ago, Dwayne, he was locked up. It was a shock to us."