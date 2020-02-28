'90 Day Fiancé's Yolanda Is a Widow — Who Was Her Late Husband?

She said that when Dwayne went to prison, it was the last time she or anyone in the family saw him.

"Because he never wanted us to visit him in prison," she said, "so we just, you know, honored his wishes."

The separation was hard on Yolanda, who vowed that even though she couldn't see her husband, she would remain faithful to her marriage.

"I felt alone, but...I never looked at a man, never thought about another man," she said. "He was my everything. After Dwayne died, my heart was broken."