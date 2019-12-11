Anna's Ex-Husband on '90 Day Fiancé' Could Be the Reason Why Her Sons' Guards Are Up

Getting 90 days to decide if you want to marry your fiancé is hard enough without past relationships or kids thrown into the mix. And on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 , there is a little of both just for good measure. Anna’s kids specifically are having a hard time adjusting to Mursel, who is set to become their step-dad in a matter of weeks. To be fair, the transition hasn't been easy for anyone, but the kids are taking it especially hard.

Anna has mentioned her ex-husband, the boys’ father, on a couple of occasions, but she has been pretty mum on the topic, leading some viewers to wonder who Anna’s ex-husband is on 90 Day Fiancé. He doesn't seem to be in her life or her sons’ lives anymore and he could have something to do with why the older boys’ guards are still up with Mursel.

Source: TLC

So, who is Anna’s ex-husband on 90 Day Fiancé? The only thing Anna has revealed about her ex is that he didn't treat her or their children well and now he is out of the picture. The boys haven’t spoken about him on the show, but reports recently surfaced that Anna was charged with domestic battery back in 2002 in California. While there’s no guarantee these charges had anything to do with her ex, he could have been involved at the time.

If there was violence between them, it would make sense that he is no longer in their lives. Still, at this point, it’s hard to say for certain where Anna’s ex-husband is. The one thing for sure, however, is that it doesn't look like he will be making a reappearance in her or her sons’ lives any time soon.

Anna’s sons have some trust issues. Anna’s son Gino has been adamant that he thinks she would leave them to be with Mursel if she had to make the choice between them. And even Anna’s youngest seems to be concerned about what will happen if they go through with the wedding and Mursel continues to keep Anna’s kids a secret from his own family back home.

Source: TLC

Mursel has explained that in his family, his parents would see Anna’s kids as a negative addition since Mursel is already marrying a divorced woman, which is also apparently against his culture’s customs. Anna’s kids aren't concerned with the why of it all, though, and they are just worried that they will be afterthoughts if Anna goes through with the wedding.

Mursel isn’t adjusting well either. Mursel might not be planning to whisk Anna away to Turkey as soon as they say "I do," but he already admitted he would rather live in Turkey with Anna than make the permanent move to the United States. Anna, on the other hand, has told her sons repeatedly that she would never do that in the interest of keeping their family together. Whether or not the boys believe that remains to be seen for sure.

Anna might have to make a difficult choice before 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 is over. If the tuxedo shopping excursion in the Dec. 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé is any indication of where Anna and Mursel’s relationship is going, things might get a lot worse before they get better. Her sons were far from into the experience of trying on wedding clothes with their step-dad-to-be and he wasn't particularly enthusiastic either. It was just an all-around mess.