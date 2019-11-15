Are '90 Days Fiancé' Beekeepers Anna and Mursel Still Together?

Anna Campisi met Mursel Mistanoglu on Facebook. The two bonded over their interest in beekeeping, and after a month, the Antalya-based man decided to take a leap of faith and propose. Season 7 of 90 Days of Fiancé chronicles their love story, alongside that of seven other couples.

However, before the first episode even aired, there was trouble brewing for the couple — from Mursel's dislike of American pizza (seriously?!?) to his refusal to tell his family about Anna's three kids. So, where are Anna and Mursel today? And is the 90 Days Fiancé couple still together?

Mursel's first meeting with Anna's family didn't go to plan. After settling in his new home in Nebraska, Mursel was introduced to Anna's mom, Charlene— who quickly started questioning the Turkish beekeeper. “Ask Mursel why don’t you want your family to know about my grandchildren," she instructed Gino, Anna's middle son. "He asked you to leave your sons, what kind of guy does that," Charlene pressured Anna.

Source: TLC

To maintain his good relationship with his parents, Mursel has kept his budding romance with Anna a secret. The Muslim community doesn't regard single women with children in a particularly favorable light, which bore a strong influence on Mursel's decision to hide the reasons behind his travels to the U.S. This, in turn, has only made Charlene more furious, suspecting that the man only wants to hurt her daughter or convince her to convert to his religion.

Anna refused to order a beer with her meal — in accord with the common Muslim practice — which only fueled the conflict. "Please don’t stone my daughter!" Charlene instructed her grandson to communicate to Mursel via the translation app. Not the best approach but...

Source: TLC

When Anna asked about whether Mursel would give up his family to build a family with her in the U.S., Mursel failed to muster a response. The group realized that the evening was beyond salvageable shortly afterward, with each heading their own way.

Mursel might have broken it off with Anna already... In a teaser for the remainder of the 90 Days Fiancé season, it looks like Mursel might have already headed back to Turkey. In the short clip, we watch Anna plead the fellow beekeeper to stay. "Please don't go," Anna tells her fiancé, who is also very emotional.

Source: Instagram

Also not a good sign: on Anna's Instagram page, there is no sign of Mursel anywhere. Just her adorable kids and some of her honey-based products such as organic lip balm and lotion bars. However, fans are hoping that Anna and Mursel were able to work out their differences.