Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Making History as the Highest Paid Coach on 'The Voice'

Bag secured! Ariana Grande is set to make her judging debut on NBC’s hit show, The Voice . One of the biggest pop stars in the world, the 28-year-old is still riding high off the success of her sixth studio album, “Positions,” which has gone platinum. So, it's easy to see why NBC gave the two-time Grammy Award-winning songstress a red chair.

It’s no surprise that judging gigs on talent shows come with serious salaries. While it’s been reported that judges on The Voice bring in anywhere from $8 to $26 million per season , fans expect Ariana will get a hefty paycheck. So, how much money is Ariana Grande making on The Voice? Get comfortable as we spill the deets.

Ariana Grande is reportedly making between $20 to $25 million on ‘The Voice.’

Cha-ching! If you thought that Ariana would get a low-balled for her first season on The Voice, think again! Sources, per OK!, share that the “34+35” hitmaker is making between $20 to $25 million as the newest host on Season 21 of The Voice.

The outlet also shares that this figure makes Ariana the highest paid coach on The Voice, surpassing Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas.

"Ariana is getting in the $20 to $25 million range to join the show," a source reportedly told OK! The source compared Ariana's deal to coach Kelly Clarkson's; the "Since U Been Gone" singer "negotiated a whopping $15 million when she joined the show."

According to the insider, showrunners were willing to dish out that hefty salary to Kelly in 2018 because she joined "at a time that American Idol was coming back on air"; therefore, "getting [American Idol's] first-ever winner" on The Voice was a huge win for NBC at the time.

In Aug. 2020, Ariana became the most streamed artist on Spotify, surpassing Rihanna, with over 20.5 billion streams. Additionally, her 2020 album, "Positions," debuted at No. 1 on the charts, becoming her fifth No. 1 debut in the U.S. So, when you combine these major recent accomplishments with Ariana's long list of awards and achievements, it makes perfect sense for NBC showrunners to dish out such a large salary to the star.

