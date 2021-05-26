The Winner of 'The Voice' Season 20 Is... [SPOILERS]

It's been a long season of The Voice , but the winner has finally been revealed. Despite a season of COVID-19 safety precautions, Blake Shelton's bad jokes, and Nick Jonas suffering a serious injury , the show persevered and ended Season 20 with a bang.

Going into the finale, the winningest judge Blake had a slight advantage with two of the five finalists — but was he able to pull out another victory in 2021? Or was there an upset?

Keep reading to find out.