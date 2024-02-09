Home > Entertainment > Music Who Are Ariana Grande's Parents? She Comes From an Italian Family By Alex West Feb. 9 2024, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the biggest pop stars in the world, Ariana Grande, has been open about her close relationship with her family. She specifically often posts and speaks about her grandmother, "nonna," and is public about her closeness with her mother and brother.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Ariana's relationship with her father has been a bit rocky, despite Ariana's family-centered point of view. A deeper look into her family's relationship helps tell the musician's life story.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Ariana Grande's parents?

Ariana's parents are Ed Butera and Joan Grande. As you can see, Ariana actually took her mother's name. Ed and Joan split when Ariana was little which may be part of the reason the singer opted to carry on her mother's legacy, instead.

Joan supported Ariana from a young age, noticing her talent right away. She prioritized Ariana's growth as a musician. As for Joan's own personal life, she is the president and CEO of Hose-McCann Communications.

Article continues below advertisement

The company has a focus on the marine world, including clients like U.S. and Canadian coast guards, the U.S. Navy and other "leading maritime nations." Despite Ariana's success, Joan hasn't let go of the working world, keeping herself busy with multiple business avenues.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan and Ariana's brother, Frankie, run the production company Diamond Dog Entertainment together. "Diamond Dog Entertainment is a production company founded by Joan Grande and a team of partners who have spent their careers in the industry," explains the company website. "DDE is focused on fostering talent in a collaborative environment and investing in diverse projects that seek to change the landscape of the entertainment world."

Ariana's father, Ed, is involved in the more visual creative field, working as a graphic designer and photographer. He actually runs his own creative studio in Florida, which he founded in 1992. "Upon entering, you may notice a certain zen/creative vibe in the air, as if you left SoFla, and ended up in SoHo. Our team stays connected to the latest in technology, fashion, design and architecture; and applies this insight to everything we do," says the studio's site.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, Ariana confessed that she grew apart from her father for a while. She told Seventeen the pair had a falling-out. Luckily things between the two seem to have gotten better in recent years.

In 2020, she took both her parents to the Grammys. That year, she was nominated for five Grammys and was able to celebrate the special moment with her loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ariana Grande's ethnicity?

Ariana's ethnicity and race have been a matter of public speculation for a while now. It even has caused some controversies for the star who has an inconsistent skin tone.

Article continues below advertisement

She has publicly explained that she is Italian, specifically with Sicilian and Abruzzese roots. That would be why Ariana calls her grandmother "nonna" as it's the word for grandmother in Italian.