Wendy Moten Collaborated With Singers Like Julio Iglesias Before Joining 'The Voice'

Season 21 of The Voice kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with a brand new episode introducing viewers to talented artists like Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio; Peedy Chavis , an Elvis Presley superfan from Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Wendy Moten , a Memphis native who counts legends like Julio Iglesias among her collaborators. So, what's there to know about Wendy?

Wendy Moten made her debut on the Season 21 premiere of 'The Voice.'

The Season 21 premiere of The Voice captured a handful of unforgettable scenes. New host Ariana Grande unveiled a "Thank U, Next" button specifically designed to shush the other coaches. The episode also featured performances by Vaughn Mugol, a nurse who uses music to soothe his patients' nerves, Peedy, a nostalgic soul with a knack for all things doo-wop, soul, funk, and rock and roll, and Wendy, a seasoned R&B and pop rock singer.

While Vaughn knocked everyone's socks off with a brilliant take on Elvis's hit song, "Heartbreak Hotel," it was Wendy who earned serious praise from the judges. Her phenomenal rendition of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" made the judges' jaws drop. Transformative, powerful, and nuanced, Wendy's performance garnered rave reviews from every corner of the studio space inside Universal Studios.

Blake Shelton was the first coach to smash the button, and Ariana Grande and John Legend soon followed. Unfortunately for John, he got blocked before he would have sent his chair spinning. Kelly Clarkson was the last to turn around. "I'm shook right now," Ariana told Wendy. "Your tone, your choices, I don't know that I've heard someone like that in my life."

"You are what this show is all about. A voice that is so powerful, so transcendent, that you kind of move people to another level," Kelly said. "I forgot that I hadn't even pressed my button. I was just enjoying myself. It was like your show." Although every coach pulled their weight to convince Wendy to join their team — with the exception of John, that is — it was Blake who left the strongest impression on the talented singer.