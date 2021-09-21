Wendy Moten Collaborated With Singers Like Julio Iglesias Before Joining 'The Voice'By Leila Kozma
Sep. 21 2021, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Season 21 of The Voice kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with a brand new episode introducing viewers to talented artists like Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio; Peedy Chavis, an Elvis Presley superfan from Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Wendy Moten, a Memphis native who counts legends like Julio Iglesias among her collaborators. So, what's there to know about Wendy?
Wendy Moten made her debut on the Season 21 premiere of 'The Voice.'
The Season 21 premiere of The Voice captured a handful of unforgettable scenes. New host Ariana Grande unveiled a "Thank U, Next" button specifically designed to shush the other coaches. The episode also featured performances by Vaughn Mugol, a nurse who uses music to soothe his patients' nerves, Peedy, a nostalgic soul with a knack for all things doo-wop, soul, funk, and rock and roll, and Wendy, a seasoned R&B and pop rock singer.
While Vaughn knocked everyone's socks off with a brilliant take on Elvis's hit song, "Heartbreak Hotel," it was Wendy who earned serious praise from the judges. Her phenomenal rendition of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" made the judges' jaws drop. Transformative, powerful, and nuanced, Wendy's performance garnered rave reviews from every corner of the studio space inside Universal Studios.
Blake Shelton was the first coach to smash the button, and Ariana Grande and John Legend soon followed. Unfortunately for John, he got blocked before he would have sent his chair spinning. Kelly Clarkson was the last to turn around.
"I'm shook right now," Ariana told Wendy. "Your tone, your choices, I don't know that I've heard someone like that in my life."
"You are what this show is all about. A voice that is so powerful, so transcendent, that you kind of move people to another level," Kelly said. "I forgot that I hadn't even pressed my button. I was just enjoying myself. It was like your show."
Although every coach pulled their weight to convince Wendy to join their team — with the exception of John, that is — it was Blake who left the strongest impression on the talented singer.
Wendy has worked with legendary singers like Julio Iglesias and Bonnie Tyler.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Wendy started going to church choirs at a young age. The passionate singer already has made career achievements most aspiring musicians can only dream of.
Over the years, Wendy released a handful of records, including "I've Got You Covered," "Life's What You Make It," and "Time for Change." Some of these performed handsomely on the charts. Take, for instance, a song titled "Come in out of the Rain," which came 82nd on The Billboard Hot 100 in February 1992.
Wendy provided background vocals for Bonnie Tyler's "Rocks and Honey," and also toured as a road vocalist with Martina McBride and Vince Gill. As her The Voice audition proves, now is Wendy's time to let her talents truly shine.
Catch new episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.