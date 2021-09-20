Meet the Registered Nurse Who Has a Great Shot at Winning Season 21 of 'The Voice'

Although viewers were forced to say farewell to Nick Jonas following the Season 20 finale of The Voice , another heavy-hitter is here to take his place. On Sept. 20, Ariana Grande joins the reality competition series, and a sneak peek of the Season 21 premiere proves that the pop star gives her fellow judges a run for their mentees.

Among the contestants to go head-to-head in Part 1 of the blind auditions is Vaughn Mugol, who steals all of our hearts with his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team.” The emotional performance catches the ear of not one but three of the celebrity coaches, and now, fans are dying to know more about the phenomenal vocalist.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice’s Vaughn Mugol.