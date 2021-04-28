Who Wins the Four-Way Knockout on 'The Voice'? Blake Shelton Thinks He Knows

Who Wins the Four-Way Knockout on 'The Voice'? Blake Shelton Thinks He KnowsBy Pretty Honore
Apr. 27 2021, Published 8:04 p.m. ET
The Battle Rounds have come and gone, and the judges have chosen which contestants will still have the opportunity to compete for $100,000 on The Voice.
Although some contestants were forced to say goodbye, four lucky competitors were saved from elimination by their coaches and selected to compete in the Knockout Rounds, where the power was taken out of the hands of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas and given to the viewers.
On Monday, April 26, contestants went head-to-head in a Four-Way Knockout, and fans were asked to vote on nbc.com/VoiceVote to choose who would move on to the live performances. But what exactly is the Four-Way Knockout, and who wins?
What is the Four-Way Knockout on ‘The Voice’?
Battle Round eliminations can be pretty brutal, but the Knockout Rounds have arrived to save the day. Judges were asked to select one eliminated contestant from their team that they feel deserves a second chance in the game to later compete in the Four-Way Knockout.
In the Four-Way Knockout, contestants perform against their own teammates with hopes of advancing to the live show, but unlike the Battle Rounds, contestants perform individually while the others watch patiently, and coaches are allowed one steal. Competing were Team Nick's Devan Blake Jones, Team Blake's Emma Caroline, Team Legend's Carolina Rial, and Team Kelly's Savanna Woods.
The winner of the Knockout Rounds will be announced on May 10, but until then, fans are anxious to know who survived elimination. So, who wins the Four-Way Knockout on The Voice?
Who wins the Four-Way Knockout on ‘The Voice’?
During this season’s Knockout Rounds, Snoop Dogg joined the show as a Mega Mentor, and he had a hard time choosing which contestant has the best shot at winning. He explained in a previous interview, “It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best because there's so much talent inside of each team.”
He added, "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."
While Snoop Dogg was ambiguous about who should win the Four-Way Knockout, Blake Shelton made it clear who he would choose to move on to the live performances. Blake told Emma Caroline, who performed “Neon Moon” during the last episode of the Knockouts, “I feel like I really need you on my team.”
He continued, "I need somebody that represents some hardcore mainstream country music. It’s always hard to make these decisions, but the winner of this knockout is Emma.”
Although Blake and Snoop Dogg have their opinions about who will be crowned winner of the Four-Way Knockout, the ultimate decision is up to the viewers. Since the polls opened, fans have also taken to social media to voice who they voted for in the Knockouts.
One fan wrote on Twitter, “I thought I was going to vote for Devan. Then I heard Carolina sing, so I was going to vote for her. But then I heard Savanna sing. #MicDrop.”
You can watch new episodes of The Voice on Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.