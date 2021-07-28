Is Ariana Grande Coming to 'Fortnite'? Fans Speculate on Season 7 Lobby Countdown

The leaps that online games have made in recent years are nothing short of astounding. And with a huge base of gamers to keep satisfied and coming back for more, developers are pulling out all the stops by consistently coming up with original content.

Epic Games' Fortnite is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Devs are always teasing new features, additions, and game modes for the ridiculously popular title. Now, after the small v17.21 update that was released on July 27, 2021, users noticed a countdown timer on the game's lobby. But what is it for?

What is the timer on the 'Fortnite' lobby indicating?

One of the first thoughts that comes to mind is something to do with the ominous alien invasion that's been hyped up in Season 7. The appearance of UFOs and a forthcoming alien invasion has been confirmed by Epic Games. Said invasion has also set the stage for various other Fortnite events and features, like the fact that there's a heavy dose of DC characters peppered into the game.

Source: Epic Games

Superman basically became Chapter 2 Season 7's main "protagonist" and Epic has also released Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batman skins for players to enjoy. The invasion theme, however, seems to be the strongest trend within this Fortnite season, as gameplay has been affected: Players can receive Kymera assists and unlock different alien styles.

There have been plenty of other premonitions about the invasion set to take place on the island. Gamers have encountered alien parasites, abductions, and UFOs throughout Season 7. All of these events are seemingly building anticipation for a full-blown invasion event, which could be what the lobby countdown refers to.

New Update: Fortnite has released a new alien tech weapon! It destroys anything in its path. They also came out with an event countdown! Event will happen on August 6th, 11:05PM BST! pic.twitter.com/ujye7aXPVn — TheGamingCast (@TheGamingCast) July 28, 2021

