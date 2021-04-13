'Fortnite' Has Seen a Decline in Popularity, but Is It Really Dying?

Even the best of trends have to fade out at some point, and gamers know this all too well. Popular PUBG-inspired, battle royale game Fortnite has dominated game streaming services and has had a long-lasting popularity that has baffled many. Despite being released to only mild success in 2017, the game has managed to pull hundreds of millions of users in the years since.

But how long is that popularity going to last? The game has seen countless changes and updates as the developers usher in new seasons, maps, and features, with its most popular draw seeming to be its in-game live events.

But is Fortnite dying? The game has long dominated online spaces as a popular title, outlasting many of its competitors, so when will its reign end?