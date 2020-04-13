'Fortnite' Players Are Unhappy With the Season 2 Map

'Fortnite' Players Are Unhappy With the Season 2 MapBy Sara Belcher
As they say, all good things must come to an end — is that about to be the case for Fortnite?
The fan-favorite battle royale game, which is currently available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile, has been touted as the top-performing game. For two years in a row, the free online game was reported to be the most profitable, according to Super Data Research, bringing in $1.8 billion dollars in revenue in 2019 alone.
But despite being a cult favorite, it seems fans are growing displeased with the platform, causing "RIP Fornite" to trend. Does this mean that Fortnite is really coming to an end?
Why is RIP 'Fortnite' trending?
Even die-hard fans of the shooter game have taken to social media to share their recent disappointment with the game, claiming that things haven't been the same on the platform since the black hole incident.
In case you don't remember, in October 2019, Fortnite's infamous The End Event involved everything in the game — including the map, to be sucked into a massive black hole that consumed the game for almost 48 hours. Anyone looking to access the game was met with the black hole while developers rolled out the new season.
But the introduction of Season 2 was not as well-received as Epic Games had hoped it would be. While the new map has been in use for six months now, players are still unhappy with it, vocalizing their frustrations with the changes on Twitter.
"Epic games should to listen their players and bring back our old mad and weapons [sic]," one user tweeted, while another, referring to the infamous black hole, said, "ya'll notice ever since Fortnite did this s--t the world been f--ked up right?"
Clearly, users were bigger fans of the old map and weapons, and wish that Epic Games would bring them back.
Does this mean 'Fortnite' is ending?
While it seems like most of the fans of the game are turning on the platform, it's actually not likely that this means the game will come to an end soon. Because of how well the game has performed over the last few years, players' recent disappointment is not likely to result in the downfall of the game.
In March 2019, there were 250 million Fortnite players, according to Business of Apps. The launching of Season 2 and the new map actually led the game to break some records.
It's possible, though, that this recent vocal outcry from disgruntled fans will lead to some changes in the game, bringing back some of the previous maps and weapons that users once loved, but it's not likely. The company has yet to respond to players' outcries, so unless people start leaving the game, it seems the new map is here to stay.
Even fans are sure this recent disappointment won't be the reason players decide to leave the game.
"Me looking at #RipFortnite knowing all the people complaining will be playing it again tomorrow," one person tweeted.
Hopefully, Epic Games will take players' opinions into consideration, finding a middle ground for future updates.