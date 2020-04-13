'Fortnite' Players Are Unhappy With the Season 2 Map

As they say, all good things must come to an end — is that about to be the case for Fortnite?

The fan-favorite battle royale game, which is currently available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile, has been touted as the top-performing game. For two years in a row, the free online game was reported to be the most profitable, according to Super Data Research, bringing in $1.8 billion dollars in revenue in 2019 alone.