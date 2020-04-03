Can't Find the Box Factory? How to Complete 'Fortnite's Creepin' Cardboard Challenge

Can't Find the Box Factory? How to Complete 'Fortnite's Creepin' Cardboard ChallengeBy Sara Belcher
Chapter 2 of Fortnite Season 2 is well underway, and competitors are trying to clear out all of Skye's Adventure challenges before the next chapter rolls out.
Since the new map for Season 2 was introduced at the beginning of Chapter 1, some players are still getting used to it, as new areas have been added to the map.
But completing all of the challenges is a surefire way to get yourself familiar with every new location added, which will make completing later challenges easier.
But one task that has even seasoned Fortnite players scratching their heads is the Creepin' Cardboard challenge, which needs to be completed at the Box Factory, a new location on the map that most are unfamiliar with.
If you're also stuck on this last challenge, we've got the answers you need.
What is Creepin' Cardboard in 'Fortnite'?
To go with the season's spy theme, players can carry around these boxes in their inventory to use when needed, allowing the player to hide inside. There are a bunch of other items players can use as disguises right now — like the henchmen ones that came in handy to complete the phone booth challenge, where players had to disguise themselves in three different phone booths around the man.
These Creepin' Cardboard boxes are similar to that, giving the player a box to hide inside of. Right now, the boxes can be found in random locations around the map, if you're just looking to use them for play, and also at the Box Factory.
If you're looking for a Creepin' Cardboard to complete the challenge for the chapter, you'll need to hide in one specifically at the Box Factory.
Where is the Box Factory in 'Fortnite'?
Since the Box Factory isn't considered a point of interest, it isn't named anywhere on the map, sending the player on a wild goose chase to find it.
But if you're still struggling to locate the Box Factory, we don't blame you.
The factory is actually located in the G7 grid square, southwest of Retail Row but southeast of Lazy Lake. If you're still confused, you may remember the location because of the mysterious "redacted" bunker that's been cut into the mountain nearby. The box factory is just off the pathway between the mountains.
Once inside, all you need to do is hide in a box to complete the challenge. It's a fairly simple challenge to complete — finding the Box Factory is the hard part.
When does 'Fortnite's Season 2 Chapter 2 end?
If you still have other challenges from this chapter uncompleted, don't worry, because all players have until the end of the month to complete all unfinished challenges from Chapter 2.
Chapter 3 will officially begin in the game on May 1, leaving plenty of time to catch up with your friends. Just remember, new challenges are still being added every week, so it's best to catch up while you can so you don't fall too far behind.
