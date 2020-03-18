Wait, Did Epic Games Seriously Just Blow up the Rig in 'Fortnite'?

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 2 updates have made some big changes to the title in a variety of different ways. While fans of the game are no strangers to cosmetic upgrades, cross-promotional events tied in with major movie announcements, and cool new extras and challenges, Epic games always has a way of introducing new elements that have huge implications for the way Fortnite is played while keeping the Battle Royale spirit intact.

But most folks weren't prepared for what happened to the Rig.