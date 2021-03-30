Everything You Need to Know About the Raptors in 'Fortnite'

Now, Epic Games has made good on its word by bringing dinosaurs to the game. Players can hunt raptors across the Island while they battle, adding another dimension to the gameplay. However, narrowing down dinosaurs' locations can be a bit tricky.

With Fortnite's prehistoric theme for Season 6, new wild animals have been introduced to the game. The season started off with chickens, frogs, and wolves that players could either hunt or domesticate, and there was a promise of more animals on the way.

That being said, since the other players will also likely be hunting these prehistoric beasts, you might not be so lucky on your first couple of hunts. Don't expect to find a dinosaur right away, but be prepared in case you do — once they've spotted you, the raptors will screech to alert the others of your location.

Your best bet to begin your search would be to look around for hatched eggs. If you find a hatched eggs, chances are there's a raptor somewhere nearby.

While other animals have pretty straightforward respawn points, the raptors are a bit different. If you're looking to hunt down a dinosaur, you'll have to spend a bit of time, as they're not very common.

Before the raptors were added to the game with the v16.20 patch update, there were patches of large eggs lying around the map. Players long suspected that these eggs would eventually hatch to reveal dinosaurs — and they were right.

How to tame animals in 'Fortnite.'

While some of the new animals, like the raptors, wolves, and boars, are added threats to your average gameplay, players will also have the option to tame them. Of course, you can hunt these animals down to gather resources from them, like bones and meat, but if you manage to tame them instead, you can use them to give you different abilities in battle. For example, chickens can actually help you fly, while wolves will fight alongside you once domesticated.

Each animal has its own little trick to be tamed, but once you get the hang of it, taming even a raptor will be an easy process. The first way to tame any animal on the Island is to craft the Hunter's Cloak, which can be done by gathering resources from other animals. This allows you to sneak up on the animals with more ease, which makes taming a breeze. To tame chickens, you'll just need to sneak up on them and push the command button.