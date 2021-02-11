How to Get the Flash Skin and Feel Like the Fastest Player in 'Fortnite'

To obtain The Flash skin, Fortnite players need to participate in The Flash Cup. According to Epic Games, the event is a Duos tournament where players can compete in up to 10 matches in a three-hour window of time. The top-performing Duos will win a Flash skin and Speed Force Back Bling before the items are available in the shop.

To play in The Flash Cup, each player must have their account at least level 30 and have 2FA enabled on their account. Epic Games also has official rules for the event.