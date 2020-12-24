Here's When to Expect Superhero Skins to Come Back in 'Fortnite'

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 was probably one of the most fun ones, ever. It brought us the Marvel collab , which was like joining the best of both worlds: Gaming and superheroes. You could choose which superhero you got to play in the game, and customize your superhero costume (you choose different colors and even add stickers). It became one of the most popular, best-selling Fortnite skins. However, the "Boundless" skin pack cost 1800 V-Bucks and if you didn't take up on it, you may have missed out: Epic ended up taking the superhero skins away.

Three months ago, it became clear that you couldn't get the skins with your V-Bucks anymore, leaving some players who didn't get the chance to get them super upset. "I was literally gonna buy them tomorrow. There’s no reason not to just leave them in their own tab on the shop. I hate epic so much," one Reddit user posted . However, it looks like the superhero skins are coming back soon.

"Hey sorry we got back to you so late. But the issue should be solved .If anything the skins ARE definitely going to be released next month . Please message us back at @epic games support," someone commented (it's unclear if this Reddit user is associated with Epic Games).

When are the superhero skins coming back?

In general, it sounds like superhero skins are coming back early next month. Imack Studios explained that Epic Games releases skins once a month and they released them about a week ago. It's very possible that the superhero skins will arrive with the next "drop" next month, sometimes between January 10 and 20. YouTuber Npelfreyy theorizes it could be as early as January 6 and late as early February because sometimes the more complex skins have two monthly rotations.

However, you can buy a Fortnite Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack for $24.99, which isn't the same, but you'll get access to the new Black Panther skin and Wakanda Forever emote, which is really awesome. During the last season of Fortnite, there was a large black panther statue on the map and users could acquire Black Panther's superpowers, however there was no direct Black Panther tie-in. It's assumed that Epic meant to release a Black Panther skin, but postponed it due to Chadwick Boseman's untimely death in late August.

Along with the new Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack, we'll also get Captain Marvel and Taskmaster skins. The trailer came out December 21 and featured all superheroes in the game signaling "Wakanda Forever" to Black Panther, who emerged from the statue.