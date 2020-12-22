“Outlasting Opponents” in ‘Fortnite’ Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Whether you’re just a casual Fortnite player or you sink dozens of hours into the popular battle royale game every week, there’s always more to learn about Epic Games’ crown jewel. Obviously, every time Epic rolls out a new Season or Chapter of Fortnite, everyone is on a pretty level playing field when it comes to finding new vehicles, hidden objects, or important characters (some of us may still be looking for Snowmando…).

Even the most seasoned Fortnite player has to Google things sometimes, which is why we weren’t surprised to see a ton of people wondering: What does “outlast opponents” mean ? The answer is actually pretty straightforward, but we’re pleased to help you out!

What does “outlast opponents” mean in ‘Fortnite’?

The Black Panther Wakanda Forever Challenges were recently rolled out in the game, and players need to complete all three of them in order to unlock the Wakanda Salute emote. The challenges are surprisingly straightforward: Play 10 Matches

Outlast 500 Opponents

Play Five Duo or Squad Matches The first and third challenges are self-explanatory, but some people struggled to understand what exactly was meant by “Outlast 500 Opponents.”

In short, outlasting an opponent in Fortnite just means that you survive in the game longer than they do. If you win a battle royale game against 99 other players, congrats! You’ve just outlasted all 99 of ‘em!

So, if you’re keeping up with the math, you’re going to need to play a few matches in order to outlast 500 of your fellow Fortnite players. Like, at least six of them if you’re really, really good at Fortnite. Most people will probably need to play quite a few more matches in order to complete that challenge. On the bright side, though, that will put you well on your way to completing Challenge No. 1 (Play 10 Matches).

Wakanda Salute emote showcase! pic.twitter.com/XhhEwTy6Gu — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) December 21, 2020

