'Fortnite' Players Mapped out Where All the Planes Are in "Operation Snowdown"

Once “Operation Snowdown” was announced, players were racing to figure out where to locate these infamous planes. According to Forbes, since the game is so new to players, finding the planes right after the release might be a little tricky.

“The X-34 Stormwings are tied to Snowmando Outposts, which are sort of buggy right now. The outposts might show up, the planes might show up, both might or neither might: it’s sort of a crapshoot, though we expect it to recover once Epic does some work on that,” Dave Thier, Senior Contributor at Forbes explained.

The publication has also included a helpful map that indicates every area where airplanes can be found in the game.