Here's How to Get the New 'Black Panther' Skin and Emote in 'Fortnite'

Popular Epic Games title Fortnite brought a long-awaited Marvel crossover to the game, introducing new emotes, skins, and even a Marvel portal to bring the two franchises together.

While this crossover has been prominent in the game for quite some time now, Epic Games isn't quite done bringing you more Marvel content. With other characters like She-Hulk, Wolverine, and even Captain Marvel having already been brought to the game, many have been wondering when Black Panther would make an appearance.