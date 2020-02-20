We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
deadpool-fortnite-1582219244402.jpeg
Source: Epic Games

Just When You Thought 'Fortnite' Couldn't Get Sillier, They Go and Add Deadpool to It

Fortnite is a game that takes pride in the fact that it doesn't take itself seriously. It's pretty much the title's entire MO. That doesn't mean Epic games doesn't take the core mechanics of the wildly popular online phenomenon seriously: it very well does. And developers aren't afraid to push the envelope every now and again. Remember the whole Black Hole that resulted in a completely new map?

And while putting Deadpool in Fortnite won't be a drastic change to how it's played, it's still cool.

How do you play as Deadpool in 'Fortnite'?

First and foremost, it's important to note that the Merc with a Mouth's appearance in the battle royale style game is purely a cosmetic one. It's not like there's a new game mode like there was in anticipation of The Rise of Skywalker, or Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

No, Fortnite's second season of its second chapter welcomed players with a cool new Deadpool skin so they can rock the game as their favorite red-and-black costumed snarkmaster.