Just When You Thought 'Fortnite' Couldn't Get Sillier, They Go and Add Deadpool to It

Fortnite is a game that takes pride in the fact that it doesn't take itself seriously. It's pretty much the title's entire MO. That doesn't mean Epic games doesn't take the core mechanics of the wildly popular online phenomenon seriously: it very well does. And developers aren't afraid to push the envelope every now and again. Remember the whole Black Hole that resulted in a completely new map?

And while putting Deadpool in Fortnite won't be a drastic change to how it's played, it's still cool.